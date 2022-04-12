B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 95.6% from the March 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of B&M European Value Retail stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $28.24. The company had a trading volume of 53,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,886. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.86. B&M European Value Retail has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $35.51.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BMRRY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded B&M European Value Retail from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut B&M European Value Retail from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 550 ($7.17) to GBX 600 ($7.82) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.46.

B&M European Value Retail SA is a general merchandise discount retailer. It offers FMCG brands and a variety of non-grocery products at range of categories and price points. The company’s product range is spreaded over a number of non-grocery merchandise categories, including housewares, DIY, electrical, toys and pet products.

