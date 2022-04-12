BNP Paribas Begins Coverage on Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lowered Ford Motor from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.33.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $15.28 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.48. The firm has a market cap of $61.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.11. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.02 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.03%.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 267,697 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 19,341 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 2.1% in the third quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 24,833 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 14,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

