BOOM Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last Week (BOOM)

BOOM (BOOM) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. One BOOM coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BOOM has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. BOOM has a market capitalization of $2.83 million and $67,403.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003552 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00035135 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.52 or 0.00105004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

BOOM Coin Profile

BOOM (BOOM) is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,008,144 coins and its circulating supply is 777,977,411 coins. BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken . The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

