Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,356 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAH opened at $88.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.71. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $91.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 54.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 41.05%.

BAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.11.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 21,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total transaction of $1,873,594.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

