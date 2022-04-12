Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Acquired by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,374,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,661 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Boston Scientific worth $143,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 28,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Bank of Marin increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 19,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on BSX shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

Shares of BSX opened at $44.34 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $37.96 and a one year high of $46.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.81. The stock has a market cap of $63.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.09, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $31,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 13,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $568,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,254 shares of company stock valued at $4,460,664 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

