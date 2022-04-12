Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Price Target Lowered to €35.00 at Barclays

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from €36.00 ($39.13) to €35.00 ($38.04) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BOUYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bouygues from €47.00 ($51.09) to €48.00 ($52.17) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bouygues from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bouygues from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bouygues presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.24.

OTCMKTS BOUYF opened at $35.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Bouygues has a 12 month low of $32.01 and a 12 month high of $43.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.51.

Bouygues ( OTCMKTS:BOUYF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. Bouygues had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 9.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bouygues will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

