BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Position Increased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,704 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in BP were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in BP by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,910,545 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $52,094,000 after acquiring an additional 258,408 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its position in shares of BP by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 893,662 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $24,424,000 after purchasing an additional 17,171 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of BP by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,858 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $22,980,000 after purchasing an additional 107,905 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of BP by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 636,935 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $16,962,000 after acquiring an additional 46,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of BP by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 563,511 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,401,000 after acquiring an additional 33,341 shares during the last quarter. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $29.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.36 and its 200-day moving average is $29.09. BP p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $34.16.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $50.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. BP had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.323 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. BP’s payout ratio is 57.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BP from GBX 455 ($5.93) to GBX 450 ($5.86) in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BP from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded BP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.10 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded BP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.67.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

