Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Trading 4.3% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.3% on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $38.25 and last traded at $38.12. 18,899 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 578,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.55.

Specifically, Director Douglas A. Pepper purchased 175,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.37 per share, with a total value of $6,546,065.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, acquired 77,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.37 per share, for a total transaction of $2,912,019.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BRZE. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Braze from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Braze has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.69.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.64.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Braze during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new stake in Braze during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Braze during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Braze during the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,000. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Braze Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

