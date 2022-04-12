Brick Brewing (TSE:BRB) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Brick Brewing Co Ltd (TSE:BRB – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$3.61. Brick Brewing shares last traded at C$3.61, with a volume of 405 shares traded.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$127.78 million and a P/E ratio of 41.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.05.
About Brick Brewing (TSE:BRB)
Recommended Stories
- 3 Undervalued Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- The Market For Gamestop Is Near A Turning Point
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for Brick Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brick Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.