Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bridgestone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Get Bridgestone alerts:

Shares of BRDCY traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.84. 168,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,124. Bridgestone has a 1-year low of $17.24 and a 1-year high of $24.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.01 and a 200 day moving average of $21.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.33.

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgestone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgestone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.