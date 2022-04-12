Brigham Minerals, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share (NYSE:MNRL)

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brigham Minerals in a report released on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.56. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.94 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.24 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $47.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.23 million. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on Brigham Minerals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of MNRL opened at $27.06 on Monday. Brigham Minerals has a 52 week low of $15.27 and a 52 week high of $28.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.20 and a 200-day moving average of $22.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 134,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total value of $3,305,185.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 780,440 shares of company stock valued at $19,456,167 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is 50.45%.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

