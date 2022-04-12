Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at KeyCorp

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MNRL. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brigham Minerals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of Brigham Minerals stock opened at $27.06 on Monday. Brigham Minerals has a 1 year low of $15.27 and a 1 year high of $28.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.20 and a 200 day moving average of $22.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Brigham Minerals ( NYSE:MNRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $47.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.45%.

In related news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 81,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $2,054,935.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 780,440 shares of company stock worth $19,456,167. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNRL. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Brigham Minerals in the third quarter worth approximately $13,194,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $5,220,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,571,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,140,000 after purchasing an additional 224,462 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Brigham Minerals by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,422,000 after purchasing an additional 204,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 875.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 214,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 192,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

