Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $54.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $53.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.30.

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $51.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $40.03 and a 12 month high of $62.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -25.79 and a beta of 1.47.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $1.72. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $41,153,000. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8,965.5% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 262,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,618,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,239,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,030,000 after purchasing an additional 203,134 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 103.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 316,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,312,000 after buying an additional 160,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 53.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,755,000 after purchasing an additional 121,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

