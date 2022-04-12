Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $54.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $53.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.71% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.30.
Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $51.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $40.03 and a 12 month high of $62.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -25.79 and a beta of 1.47.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $41,153,000. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 8,965.5% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 262,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,618,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,239,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,030,000 after purchasing an additional 203,134 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 103.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 316,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,312,000 after buying an additional 160,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 53.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,755,000 after purchasing an additional 121,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
