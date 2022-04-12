Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Tempus Wealth Planning LLC

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 29,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 5,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.2% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Shares of BMY traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.55. 12,596,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,957,521. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.55. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $78.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

In other news, EVP Christopher S. Boerner sold 29,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $2,043,614.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $1,788,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

