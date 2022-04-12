Brokerages Anticipate Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.31 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $13.31 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.23 billion to $13.35 billion. Cisco Systems posted sales of $12.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full year sales of $52.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $52.76 billion to $52.92 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $55.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $55.14 billion to $56.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cisco Systems.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.47.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 306.8% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 20,509 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 15,468 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 46.7% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.4% in the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.8% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 20,747 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.1% in the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 118,493 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.82. 25,251,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,193,559. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.30 and its 200-day moving average is $56.77. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $215.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

