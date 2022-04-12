Brokerages Anticipate Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) to Announce $9.92 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) to report earnings of $9.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Everest Re Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $9.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $10.76. Everest Re Group posted earnings of $6.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Everest Re Group will report full-year earnings of $33.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.15 to $34.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $38.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $35.40 to $40.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Everest Re Group.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.23 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everest Re Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.50.

Shares of NYSE RE opened at $296.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.61. Everest Re Group has a 12 month low of $234.87 and a 12 month high of $308.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.96%.

In related news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total value of $1,001,986.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 28.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

