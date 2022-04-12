Brokerages Anticipate Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Orchard Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.54). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Orchard Therapeutics.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Cowen lowered shares of Orchard Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Orchard Therapeutics from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

Shares of ORTX stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.71. 140,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,974. The company has a market cap of $88.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average of $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.43 and a quick ratio of 6.43. Orchard Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $6.82.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 964.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,064,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 964,379 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,310,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 1,740.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 411,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 389,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

