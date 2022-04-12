Brokerages Anticipate RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) to Announce $0.34 EPS

Analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for RingCentral’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.35. RingCentral reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow RingCentral.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.83 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 23.59% and a negative return on equity of 126.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on RingCentral from $410.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on RingCentral from $250.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $240.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $460.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.05.

RNG traded down $4.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.06. 1,028,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,976. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $98.91 and a 1 year high of $337.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.42 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 843.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 117.9% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 11,593 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 60.6% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 185.1% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in RingCentral by 440.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile (Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RingCentral (RNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.