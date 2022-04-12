Brokerages Anticipate Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) to Post $0.03 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sportradar Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sportradar Group will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.22. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sportradar Group.

SRAD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Sportradar Group from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America downgraded Sportradar Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Sportradar Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sportradar Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

NASDAQ SRAD opened at $13.68 on Friday. Sportradar Group has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth $243,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group in the third quarter worth $252,000. 50.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sportradar Group AG focuses on operating as a holding company for Sportradar Holding AG that provides integrated sports data and technology platforms to the sports betting industry in the United Kingdom, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. The company offers mission-critical software, data, and content to sports leagues, betting operators, and media companies.

