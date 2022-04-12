Brokerages Expect Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.36 Billion

Analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) will report $37.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for Anthem’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $36.71 billion to $38.05 billion. Anthem reported sales of $32.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Anthem will report full year sales of $152.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $151.08 billion to $157.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $160.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $155.34 billion to $164.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share.

ANTM has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Anthem from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Anthem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Anthem from $540.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.43.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $510.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $468.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $440.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem has a 12-month low of $355.43 and a 12-month high of $526.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total transaction of $1,252,965.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 76.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

