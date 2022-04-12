Brokerages Expect Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $263.13 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) to report sales of $263.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $259.40 million to $264.60 million. Golden Entertainment posted sales of $239.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Golden Entertainment.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.07). Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 54.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GDEN shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.67.

In other news, CEO Blake L. Sartini sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $27,780,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Stephen Arcana sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $932,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 860,129 shares of company stock valued at $42,409,156. 41.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 49.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDEN traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.99. 2,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,571. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 2.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.56. Golden Entertainment has a 12-month low of $27.48 and a 12-month high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

