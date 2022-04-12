Brokerages Expect NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRTGet Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings. NexPoint Residential Trust posted earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full-year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.70 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow NexPoint Residential Trust.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.49. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 5.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NXRT shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $99,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NXRT. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $13,130,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,805,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,986,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 569.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,879,000 after buying an additional 120,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 132,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,118,000 after buying an additional 65,680 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NXRT stock opened at $84.65 on Friday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1-year low of $46.36 and a 1-year high of $92.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 172.73%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

