Brokerages Expect Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $126.83 Million

Brokerages forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) will report $126.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $126.56 million to $127.10 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp reported sales of $133.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full year sales of $514.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $510.40 million to $518.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $542.13 million, with estimates ranging from $532.45 million to $551.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $127.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.37 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 42.57% and a return on equity of 13.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SASR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Sandy Spring Bancorp stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.70. 87,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,280. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $52.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SASR. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 50.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 65,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp (Get Rating)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.