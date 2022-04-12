Brokerages Set Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Price Target at $59.00

Shares of Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

APEMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Aperam in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Aperam from €65.00 ($70.65) to €46.00 ($50.00) in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

APEMY opened at $39.65 on Friday. Aperam has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $65.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.54.

Aperam ( OTCMKTS:APEMY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $6.34 EPS for the quarter. Aperam had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 35.07%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Aperam will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.4804 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.47%.

About Aperam

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

