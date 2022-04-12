Brokerages Set AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) PT at 22.78

Shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 20.78.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVDX. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of AvidXchange from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AvidXchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AvidXchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday.

AVDX traded up 0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting 8.27. 45,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 9.16. AvidXchange has a 52 week low of 6.50 and a 52 week high of 27.43.

In other news, insider Michael Praeger bought 69,500 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 7.11 per share, with a total value of 494,145.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

