Brokerages Set Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Target Price at $79.00

Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.33.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 9,226 shares in the last quarter. Astrantus Ltd bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at $566,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $311,000. Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BERY stock traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $57.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,407. Berry Global Group has a twelve month low of $52.54 and a twelve month high of $74.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.10.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.13). Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Berry Global Group (Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

