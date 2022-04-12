Brokerages Set Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) PT at $22.60

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.60.
BVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bioventus from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bioventus from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bioventus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Bioventus in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.
In other news, insider John Nosenzo sold 65,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $733,508.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anthony D’adamio sold 16,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $179,219.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,807 shares of company stock valued at $934,645.
NYSE:BVS opened at $12.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.43 million, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.32. Bioventus has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Bioventus had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $130.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bioventus will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bioventus Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bioventus (BVS)
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows Begging to Be Bought
- What’s Going On At Twitter (NYSE: TWTR)?
- MarketBeat Podcast: Making Money In Bull Markets and Bear Markets
- 3 Best Recession-Resistant, Cost-Conscious Retail Stocks to Take a Look at Right Now
- Simply Good Foods Stock is a Healthy Defensive Play
Receive News & Ratings for Bioventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.