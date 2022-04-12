Brokerages Set Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) PT at $22.60

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.60.

BVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bioventus from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bioventus from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bioventus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Bioventus in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

In other news, insider John Nosenzo sold 65,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $733,508.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anthony D’adamio sold 16,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $179,219.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,807 shares of company stock valued at $934,645.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BVS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,815,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,301,000 after buying an additional 1,081,692 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Bioventus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,911,000. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in Bioventus by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,275,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,475,000 after purchasing an additional 123,283 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Bioventus by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 875,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,679,000 after buying an additional 395,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Bioventus by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 536,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,768,000 after purchasing an additional 165,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BVS opened at $12.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.43 million, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.32. Bioventus has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Bioventus had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $130.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bioventus will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

