Brokerages Set BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Price Target at $8.21

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.21.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BB shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BlackBerry from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

In other news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $111,738.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BB. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in BlackBerry by 214.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the fourth quarter valued at $30,547,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,762,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,476,000 after acquiring an additional 94,887 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 101,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 8,953 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 13,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.70. 5,636,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,396,445. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. BlackBerry has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $20.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.36.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 60.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

