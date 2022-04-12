Brokerages Set DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Target Price at $23.13

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.13.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on DarioHealth from $15.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Aegis cut their target price on DarioHealth from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRIO. Collaborative Holdings Management LP increased its position in DarioHealth by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP now owns 1,449,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,783,000 after acquiring an additional 660,000 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in DarioHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,307,000. State Street Corp increased its position in DarioHealth by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 324,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 70,168 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in DarioHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $911,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DarioHealth by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 811,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,528,000 after acquiring an additional 58,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DRIO traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.30. 116,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,002. The stock has a market cap of $115.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.47. DarioHealth has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $23.80.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.04. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 73.04% and a negative net margin of 374.21%. The company had revenue of $6.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DarioHealth will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario's metabolic solutions to address metabolic health needs, such as diabetes, hypertension, and weight management; Dario Musculoskeletal, which helps to prevent and treat the most common MSK conditions; Dario's behavioral health solution that optimizes access to evidence-based care; chronic condition management solutions; DarioEngage, a proprietary care management platform; and device-specific disposables test strip cartridges, lancets, and blood glucose monitoring systems.

