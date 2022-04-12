Brokerages Set Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Target Price at $26.74

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.74.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

In other news, Director Gino Dellomo sold 128,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $2,358,001.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam M. Kriger sold 2,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $43,361.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,590,317 shares of company stock valued at $30,452,216 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Funko by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,929,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,265,000 after purchasing an additional 191,425 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Funko by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,449,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,246,000 after purchasing an additional 43,056 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Funko by 168.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,393,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,383,000 after purchasing an additional 874,943 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Funko by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 871,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,861,000 after acquiring an additional 173,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Funko by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 647,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,784,000 after acquiring an additional 40,700 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Funko stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $18.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,389. Funko has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $27.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.67. The firm has a market cap of $922.85 million, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.21.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Funko had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Funko will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

