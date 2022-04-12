Brokerages Set Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Target Price at $220.86

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $220.86.

HII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Vertical Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE HII traded up $3.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $209.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,339. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $197.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1-year low of $175.50 and a 1-year high of $228.66.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.06%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 15.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.91%.

In other news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total value of $164,240.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total transaction of $102,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,354 shares of company stock valued at $474,335. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 745.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 121.8% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.