Brokerages Set IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) PT at $276.39

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $278.61.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

IQV stock traded down $6.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $236.20. 52,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,644. The company has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. IQVIA has a 1-year low of $205.77 and a 1-year high of $285.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.97.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 27.51%. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp raised its stake in IQVIA by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in IQVIA by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

