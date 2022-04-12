Brokerages Set PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Target Price at $31.92

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.79.
PAGS has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Itaú Unibanco raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.75% of the company’s stock.
About PagSeguro Digital (Get Rating)
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.
