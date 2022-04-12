Brokerages Set PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Target Price at $185.58

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the forty-four brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $185.58.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. BNP Paribas lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on PayPal from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock.

PayPal stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.25. The stock had a trading volume of 12,434,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,330,404. PayPal has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a market capitalization of $126.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 7,994 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,291,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in PayPal by 154.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 375,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,764,000 after buying an additional 228,090 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 10.2% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.0% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

