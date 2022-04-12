Brokerages Set Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Price Target at $102.57

Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.57.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on POST shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Post from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Post from $129.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th.
Post stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,017. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.65 and a beta of 0.77. Post has a twelve month low of $62.83 and a twelve month high of $78.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.38.
In other news, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.38 per share, with a total value of $158,070.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Post by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Post by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Post by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Post by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Post by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Post Company Profile (Get Rating)
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Post (POST)
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.