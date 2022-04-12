Brokerages Set Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR:O2D) Price Target at €2.77

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR:O2DGet Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Sell” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €2.77 ($3.01).

O2D has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays set a €3.00 ($3.26) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.32 ($2.52) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Warburg Research set a €2.80 ($3.04) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.15) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.39) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Telefónica Deutschland stock traded up €0.04 ($0.04) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €2.73 ($2.96). 3,463,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,780,000. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €2.45. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52-week low of €2.20 ($2.39) and a 52-week high of €2.70 ($2.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.94.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

