Brokers Issue Forecasts for Diodes Incorporated’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Diodes in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.53. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Diodes’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Get Diodes alerts:

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $480.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.20 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diodes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.75.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $70.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.12. Diodes has a 12-month low of $68.01 and a 12-month high of $113.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.36.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 177.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,331,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,608,000 after purchasing an additional 850,971 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter worth $44,017,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter worth $43,596,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the fourth quarter worth $18,360,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Diodes during the third quarter worth $14,152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total value of $446,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Julie Holland sold 31,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total transaction of $2,667,097.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,635 shares of company stock worth $3,404,565 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diodes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.