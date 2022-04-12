Brokers Issue Forecasts for Genmab A/S’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Genmab A/S in a report released on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial analyst A. Goonewardene expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on GMAB. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from 3,200.00 to 3,100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $481.86.

GMAB stock opened at $35.78 on Monday. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $30.08 and a 52-week high of $49.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $402.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.16 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMAB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 285.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 40.8% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 23.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 6.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

