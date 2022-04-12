Brokers Set Expectations for CarMax, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CarMax in a report issued on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.43. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CarMax’s FY2023 earnings at $6.84 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.33 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $195.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wedbush reduced their target price on CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.73.

NYSE:KMX opened at $103.17 on Monday. CarMax has a 52 week low of $94.35 and a 52 week high of $155.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.67 and a 200-day moving average of $123.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the third quarter worth $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 960.6% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

