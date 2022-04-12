Brokers Set Expectations for Richelieu Hardware Ltd.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:RCH)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Richelieu Hardware in a research report issued on Thursday, April 7th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.68. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Richelieu Hardware’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$53.50 to C$54.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$55.00 to C$47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Shares of Richelieu Hardware stock opened at C$39.77 on Monday. Richelieu Hardware has a 1 year low of C$38.54 and a 1 year high of C$51.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$47.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$45.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported C$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$398.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$380.40 million.

In other news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.89, for a total value of C$149,676.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,534,613.38. Also, Senior Officer Yannick Godeau sold 3,272 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.76, for a total value of C$159,555.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$84,264.19. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,072 shares of company stock worth $7,058,585.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Richelieu Hardware’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.37%.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

