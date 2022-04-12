Bytom Price Down 11.8% Over Last 7 Days (BTM)

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. Bytom has a market capitalization of $39.39 million and approximately $13.33 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for about $0.0239 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bytom has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $104.76 or 0.00260206 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00014197 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001250 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000416 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,747,418,925 coins and its circulating supply is 1,650,613,569 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

