C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $46.00. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 87.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.22.

NASDAQ:CCCC opened at $8.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $390.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.64. C4 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $51.21.

C4 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CCCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.28. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 183.23% and a negative return on equity of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $20.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in C4 Therapeutics by 799.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

