Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Receives $2,054.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,054.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,480.00 to $2,326.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of CABO stock traded down $31.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,440.62. 26,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,453. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,489.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,645.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.62. Cable One has a 12-month low of $1,375.63 and a 12-month high of $2,136.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.09 by ($1.55). The firm had revenue of $432.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.99 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cable One will post 50.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Cable One by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 40.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cable One Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

