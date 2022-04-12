Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.750-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.78 billion-$2.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.93 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caleres from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caleres from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caleres currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE CAL opened at $20.73 on Tuesday. Caleres has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $29.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.07 million, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.70.

Caleres ( NYSE:CAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The textile maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24. Caleres had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 61.12%. The business had revenue of $679.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Caleres will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.89%.

In other news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 3,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $67,633.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Todd E. Hasty bought 2,500 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 4th quarter worth about $620,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Caleres during the 4th quarter valued at about $796,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Caleres by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 11,087 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Caleres by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Caleres by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,223 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

