California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Price Target Raised to $51.00 at KeyCorp

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for California Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.88 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CRC. TheStreet upgraded shares of California Resources from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.00.

CRC opened at $43.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. California Resources has a one year low of $21.79 and a one year high of $50.44.

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.18. California Resources had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The company had revenue of $634.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.36 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 317.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that California Resources will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.08%.

In other California Resources news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $4,373,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $1,127,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,388,577 shares of company stock valued at $64,802,384. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in California Resources by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,001,089 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $384,436,000 after acquiring an additional 188,664 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in California Resources by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in California Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,045,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in California Resources by 733.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 124,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 109,709 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in California Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

