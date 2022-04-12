Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Outperform”

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $50.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CCJ. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Cameco from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cameco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cameco from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.11.

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $30.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of -153.14 and a beta of 0.84. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of $15.34 and a fifty-two week high of $31.42.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $368.91 million for the quarter. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cameco will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.094 dividend. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -30.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quaero Capital S.A. acquired a new position in Cameco during the first quarter worth $582,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cameco by 15.7% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 16,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Cameco by 0.8% during the first quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 162,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Cameco during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in Cameco by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 85,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 21,047 shares during the last quarter. 58.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

