Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Director Barry B. Moullet Buys 2,000 Shares

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) Director Barry B. Moullet bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,915 shares in the company, valued at $280,002.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CNNE opened at $23.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.40. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.83 and a 52-week high of $42.35.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $181.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.40 million. Cannae had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 38.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNNE. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Cannae in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNNE. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Cannae in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,844,000. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cannae by 142.8% in the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 2,075,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,977 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,945,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Cannae by 1,246.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 439,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 406,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Cannae by 146.7% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 452,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,070,000 after purchasing an additional 268,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

