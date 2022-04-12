Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.49

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$11.49 and last traded at C$11.38, with a volume of 5267 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.47.

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion and a PE ratio of -16.89.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Canoe EIT Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently -176.73%.

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust, which objective is to maximize monthly distributions and net asset value while maintaining a diversified investment portfolio. The company was founded on August 5, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

