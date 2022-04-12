Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capgemini (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capgemini is engaged in providing consulting, technology and outsourcing services. Its consulting services include identifying, structuring and executing, on behalf of its clients, the transformation projects. The Company’s technology services include design, development and implementation of technical projects for systems integration and IT application development. Its outsourcing services comprise application outsourcing, business process outsourcing, infrastructure outsourcing, green IT services, service management, and service desk support. It serves customers primarily in public sector, financial services, manufacturing, consumer products, retail, distribution, transportation, energy, utilities, chemicals, telecommunication, media, and entertainment markets. Capgemini is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Capgemini from €270.00 ($293.48) to €240.00 ($260.87) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Capgemini to €230.00 ($250.00) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $235.00.

OTCMKTS:CGEMY opened at $40.97 on Friday. Capgemini has a fifty-two week low of $35.88 and a fifty-two week high of $49.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.42.

Capgemini Company Profile

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

