Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CRDF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair began coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price target on Cardiff Oncology from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardiff Oncology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

NASDAQ CRDF traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $2.14. 6,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,919. Cardiff Oncology has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $10.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.73.

Cardiff Oncology ( NASDAQ:CRDF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 21.05% and a negative net margin of 7,880.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cardiff Oncology will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRDF. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the second quarter worth about $87,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.52% of the company’s stock.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops medicine treatment for cancer patients in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor for anti-cancer therapeutics; CY140, an inhibitor of PLK1, PLK2, and PLK3 that is in phase 1/2 studies in solid tumors and leukemias; metastatic colorectal cancer that is in clinical trials; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

